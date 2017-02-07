EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ralph Ineson are attached to star in thriller Militia, a project written by Henry Dunham whose script landed on the 2015 Black List. Dunham will also direct with Dallas Sonnier producing for Cinestate. XYZ Films is exec producing and handling international sales which it will launch at the EFM this week. UTA is repping domestic. Production is currently slated for later this year.

Described as an intense character study mixed with suspense and violence, Militia is said to be in the vein of Heat, The Usual Suspects and Glengarry Glen Ross. The story picks up after a shooting at a police funeral by a suspected militia member. A recluse ex-cop and fellow militia man must then interrogate the suspected gunman in his own militia, before copycat attacks start a nationwide war.

Huston (Ben Hur, Boardwalk Empire) is attached as “Gannon,” Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen) as “Olsen” and Ineson (The Witch) as “Morris.”

Dunham was first recognized for his 2014 tech-thriller short The Awareness, and in 2015 Militia was featured on the Black List of the best unproduced screenplays.

He says, “I wrote Militia years ago, before current events in society echoed the scenario dramatized. This story is about a man struggling to know whether he’s strong enough to be alone, or if he needs to be a part of something, even if it’s what’s hurting him. At its heart, Militia is a story about connection and I am honored that Jack Huston and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have signed on for this journey.”

Cinestate is currently in post-production on the S. Craig Zahler film Brawl In Cell Block 99 with Vince Vaughn and Don Johnson, which XYZ executive produced, as well as the Coatwolf production of Chuck Hank And The San Diego Twins. The company’s Will Evans will also exec produce Militia.

XYZ’s current slate also includes Gareth Evans’ Apostle and Anders Walters’ I Kill Giants.

Dunham is repped by UTA and Madhouse Entertainment. Huston is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Karl Austen. Morgan is repped by UTA, manager Rob Gomez and attorney Stuart Rosenthal. Ineson is repped by Gersh.