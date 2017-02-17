Smash alum Jack Davenport is set as a lead in ABC’s thriller drama pilot Doomsday, from producer Carol Mendelsohn, writers Mark Bianculli & VJ Boyd and Sony TV.

Written by Bianculli and Boyd, Doomsday starts in the aftermath of 9/11, when the U.S. government institutes a secret think tank featuring the most creative minds in science and entertainment that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Because the hypothetical ideas are deemed extremely dangerous, the list is sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs that’s ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Davenport will play Warren, a well-known intellectual playwright turned middle-brow action screenwriter. Member of the former Doomsday Project think tank, he is imaginative and creative and sees the world like a story which helps him think like (and even empathize with) the enemy.

Davenport, who co-starred in the Pirates of the Caribbeans franchise and Kingsman: The Secret Service, is repped by Gersh and Sanders.Armstrong.Caserta Management.