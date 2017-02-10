Former Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life star Jack Cutmore-Scott has landed the lead role in ABC pilot Deception, an FBI crime drama procedural from Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak and the Blindpot team of creator Martin Gero, magician David Kwong, Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti’s studio-based Berlanti Prods.

Cutmore-Scott stars as superstar magician Cameron Black. When his career is ruined by scandal, he has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion, and influence — the FBI. He’ll become the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation, and trap criminals and spies by using deception.

Fedak wrote the script and executive produces with Gero, Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as well as David Nutter, who also directs. Kwong serves as co-producer.

Cutmore-Scott starred as title character in Cooper Barrett’s Guide To Surviving Life and co-starred in the feature Kingsman: The Secret Service. He’s repped by UTA, Management 360 and 42 in the UK.