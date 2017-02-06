Heroes alum Jack Coleman is set to co-star opposite Reba McEntire in ABC’s Marc Cherry drama pilot, from ABC Studios.

The untitled project stars McEntire as Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town Oxblood, KY, who finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Coleman will play Deke Adair, Ruby’s ruggedly handsome ex-husband who is now married to Ruby’s former best friend, Randa (Amanda Detmer). Deke is a good and decent man who feels badly for the pain he has caused Ruby, but is also honest about the anger he feels towards her. Also previously cast in the pilot are Ben Esler and Natalie Hall.

Coleman recently toplined Heroes Reborn, reprising his role as Noah Bennet from the original series. At ABC and ABC Studios, he recurred on Castle. Coleman is repped by manager Susan Calogerakis and Domain Talent.