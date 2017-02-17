Channel 4 has appointed Catastrophe producer Jack Bayles to Commissioning Editor for comedy. He will join the channel in April.

Bayles joins after having most recently produced all three series of Channel 4’s hit comedy Catastrophe, starring Sharon Hogan and Rob Delaney.

He begun his career working for comedian Frank Skinner before cutting his teeth on big hitting studio shows such as Friday Night With Jonathan Ross and Baddiel & Skinner’s Fantasy Football. In 2006, he was introduced to the then MTV presenter Russell Brand and for the next five years they collaborated across stand-up, radio and television, including two series of Ponderland, Brand’s Comedy Central special Live in New York, the Russell Brand Radio Show and stand up tour Scandalous. Bayles then moved on to scripted comedy and worked on two series of Channel 4’s The Mimic, as well as Catastrophe and a producer on Morgana Robinson’s sketch show The Agency.

“Having just produced three series of one of the most critically acclaimed shows in recent years, there are few people as qualified as Jack to bring his editorial eye to C4 comedy,” said Channel 4’s Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott. “It’s nothing short of a coup to get him to jump sides and work with us here.”

Bayles said: “Channel 4 has a wonderful heritage of original comedy and I’m extremely proud to become part of their future. In Fiona they have an incredibly astute and creative new head of department. It’s an exciting time and I’m very much looking forward to working alongside her and the rest of the team.”

The recruitment process to fill the second Commissioning Editor vacancy in the department is ongoing.