It’s official — Hulu has given a 10-episode order to Castle Rock, a psychological-horror drama series from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. The streaming service also has released more details about the show, whose production is set to begin this year.

As previously announced, the series, which hails from Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros TV where the company is under a deal, is based on world created by King in his works. It is named after Castle Rock, the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas, and short stories, including Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, novella The Body and short stories Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption.

Manhattan creator Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television, based on characters and situations created by Stephen King, and serve as writers. They executive produce with Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

Per Hulu and the producers: A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories. A teaser for the project, released by Bad Robot on Friday, has garnered more than 1 million views.

Castle Rock reunites Hulu, King, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television, which previously collaborated on event series 11.22.63, based on King’s novel. The series will stream exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu and Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution will distribute globally.