Continuing its buying spree, ITV has acquired a majority stake in French television production group Tetra Media Studio.

Tetra is the French indie behind dramas such as crime series Profilage, which is now in its seventh season, and political thriller Les Hommes de l’Ombre. Overseen by CEO Jean-François Boyer, the company last year produced 161 hours of content across its seven production labels. It primarily produces French drama and its scripted labels include Tetra Media Fiction, which produced series Un Village Français; Beaubourg Audiovisuel, the label behind Profilage, which has been shown in more than 80 countries; Macondo, which produced Les Hommes de l’Ombre alongside TMF; as well as Gedesel, Dominique Lancelot’s recently established production company.

Under the deal, ITV’s distribution business, ITV Studios Global Entertainment, will have distribution rights to the majority of Tetra’s series. Tetra will continue to operate as an indie producer, overseen by a board including Kyriacou, Boyer and ITV Studios France President Franck Firmin-Guion.

ITV Studios France sits independently of Tetra and will continue to focus on the development and the production of ITV Studios and Talpa formats locally.

The acquisition comes just a day ahead of ITV’s full year results announcement, which is published tomorrow.

“Jean-François has established Tetra Media Studio as one of the most in-demand producers of drama in France,” said ITV Studios International President Maria Kyriacou. “Thanks to the to the top creative talent he attracts, Tetra has an impressive track record of producing returning series and has a strong development pipeline.

“The group’s strength is in producing world class television which is absolutely grounded in French culture, but has an appeal well beyond its geographical borders. Combining that success with ITV’s international infrastructure will make the most of the commercial value of Tetra’s IP, whilst continuing to support the development and production of great content for the French market.”

Boyer added: “We share with ITV the same artistic ambitions when it comes to TV programs: doing everything we can to allow creators to initiate high-end TV series. This alliance is very stimulating for all our producers and all the talent we work with, because thanks to the strength of the ITV group, we will be able to make French creations spread throughout the world.”