ITV has commissioned Desire, a new five-part drama serial written by The Last King of Scotland screenwriter Jeremy Brock. Victoria and Poldark producer Mammoth Screen will produce.

The story focuses on Leia, who is just about managing to hold her life together in the face of a messy divorce when she finds herself falling in love with an intensity that she’s never experienced before. It’s the wrong man at the wrong time but Leia can’t give the relationship up. It looks at what happens when a passion is so powerful it starts to jeopardise your job, your home and even your kids.

Brock’s had an extensive career in television and film, having co-created hit Brit series Casualty at the age of 26. In addition to The Last King of Scotland, he’s written Mrs Brown and How I Live Now.

Desire was developed by Mammoth Screen’s Creative Director Rebecca Keane and will be exec produced by Mammoth’s Damien Timmer and Julia Stannard (War and Peace). It was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, who will oversee production for the network.

Desire will be filmed in Sheffield, UK, this summer and will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to write about what it feels like to be a parent, to try and balance the unconditionality of parental love with the shock of adult passion,” said Brock. “Our values are bound up with our identity…children, family, work, love, our ideologies. I wanted to write about what happens when all these lights, by which we steer, are suddenly torn away and we are offered the stark choice: adapt or risk losing everything. It’s a huge privilege to be given the opportunity to write this big, passionate, messy slice of contemporary life, and I look forward to working with Polly Hill at ITV and with Mammoth Screen.”