ITV is closing The London Studios at South Bank as part of a redevelopment of the site as its headquarters. The studio has been home to such programs as Upstairs Downstairs and, more recently, Ant & Dec’s Satruday Night Takeaway and The Graham Norton Show. In an email to staff that was seen by The Guardian, ITV boss Adam Crozier wrote, “We’ve given very careful consideration to what our plans mean for the London Studios, which would require significant investment to replicate within our proposed South Bank redevelopment. Looking ahead, we believe that this investment would not be core to the strategic priorities of the ITV Studios business.” But British media and entertainment union Bectu calls the move “a betrayal of staff” and questioned whether the decision was driven by the possibility of a sale of ITV which has been speculated since Brexit. The news comes a week ahead of ITV reporting full-year results. The studio site was originally South Bank Television Centre where classics Father Ted and Blind Date were made.

iqiyi China’s leading search engine Baidu has raised approximately $1.5B to fund streaming platform iQiyi.com amid increasing competition from the likes of Alibaba and Tencent. China Daily reports Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li Yanhong said, “iQiyi has been a quality asset and an important part of our ecosystem. With continuous support, Baidu will empower it with artificial intelligence technologies in the future.” As of December 2016, iQiyi had 481M monthly users. The platform has deals in place with such studios as Lionsgate, Sony and Fox.