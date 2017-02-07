EXCLUSIVE: After sitting out 2016, INTV, the television and media conference that’s organized by Israel’s Keshet Media Group, is gearing up for a March rendez-vous in Jerusalem. Among the senior U.S. executives who’ll be in town to discuss challenges and changes facing the industry are CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden and NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke. The Night Manager team of star Hugh Laurie, director Susanne Bier and exec producer Stephen Garrett will also discuss AMC’s Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning mini.

Begun as a way to bring attention to its own Keshet International (Homeland source material Prisoners Of War, The A Word, Rising Star) and to highlight the booming Israeli start-up sector, the conference has grown over its four editions. This year will give wider berth to digital and news. Zucker’s timely panel is entitled “The War on Truth.”

Among other participants are Hulu Head of Content, Craig Erwich; Amazon Studios Head of International Productions, Morgan Wandell; Co-Chairman & McCann Worldgroup Chairman and CEO, Harris Diamond; HBO & Cinemax President of Miniseries, Kary Antholis; 24 and Homeland exec producer, Howard Gordon; Channel4 CEO David Abraham; and documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger.

Planning the 4th edition of INTV wasn’t quite so simple, however. In the summer of 2014, the Israeli-Gaza conflict put plans for that year’s conference on hold, back when it was still held in November.

The event was then pushed to March 2015, but was again shelved in 2016 due to Israeli holidays and April’s Mip-TV conference in Cannes running too close to the hoped-for dates. Director of INTV, Shira Margalit, says the idea is to hold INTV once a year from now on with folks eager to attend.

INTV is produced in cooperation with the Jerusalem Film and Television Fund at the Jerusalem Development Authority. It runs March 6-7 this year.