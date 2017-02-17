French-Belgian produced drama Insyriated, which is set in Syria, has been awarded the Europa Cinemas Berlinale label after being named the Best European Film in the fest’s Panorama sidebar.

The film, which is directed by Belgian helmer Philippe van Leeuw, will now benefit from promotional support from European group Europa Cinemas, which comprises of 1,039 cinemas from 41 Euro countries, and better exhibition thanks to a financial incentive for network cinemas to include it in their program schedule.

Insyriated was selected by a jury of four exhibitors from Europa consisting of Alice Black, Dundee Contemporary Arts, Dundee, (UK); Pierre-Alexandre Moreau, Cinémas Studio, Tours (France); Monica Naldi, Cinema Beltrade, Milano (Italy) and Feliks Wagner of Neues Off Kino, Berlin (Germany).

“Insyriated could not be more vital and topical, and an entirely appropriate winner of the Label,” said the jury in a statement. “The film takes place in a Damascus apartment and we see the micro society in the apartment trying to deal with the horrors of the war in Syria raging outside by clinging on to the reassuring domestic routines of life.”

Van Leeuw writes the script while Guillaume Malandrin and Serge Zeitoun produce with co-producers Tomas Leyers, Pierre Sarraf, Philippe Logie, Olivier Bronckart and Jacques Henri Bronckart. It’s a co-production between Belgium’s Altitude 100 and France’s Liason Cinematographique as well as Minds Meet Brussels, Né a Beyrouth, Versus Production, Voo and Bee TV.

Films Boutique handles international sales for the title.

Past recipients of the Berlin Europa Cinemas Label include Norway’s Out of Nature and Brit production My Brother the Devil.