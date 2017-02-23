Lost alum Naveen Andrews is set for a lead role in Instinct, CBS’ drama pilot starring and executive produced by Alan Cumming.

Written by Michael Rauch based on the upcoming book by James Patterson and directed by Marc Webb, Instinct (fka Killer Instinct and Dr. Death), centers on Dylan, a former CIA operative (Cumming) who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer but is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose. Andrews will play Julian, Dylan’s (Cumming) old friend from the CIA who rivals Dylan in brilliance and wit. He joins previously cast Bojana Novakovic who plays Lizzie.

Rauch, Cumming, Patterson and Marc Webb executive produce alongside Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout of James Patterson Entertainment, as well as Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Andrews, who received Emmy and Golden Globe noms for his role as Sayid Jarrah in ABC’s hit series Lost, most has coo-starred as Jonas in Netflix’s Sense8. CBS’ Instinct has him in first position but I hear the casting won’t preclude Andrews from possibly reprising his role as Jarrah on a gust-starring basis, subject to availability, if Instinct goes to series and Sense8 is renewed for a third season. He’s repped by Gersh, Ellen Meyer Management and Stone Genow.