Marc Webb is set to direct and executive produce Instinct, CBS’ drama pilot starring and executive produced by Alan Cumming.

Written by Michael Rauch based on the upcoming book by James Patterson, Instinct (fka Killer Instinct and Dr. Death), centers on a former CIA operative (Cumming) who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer but is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose.

Rauch, Cumming, Patterson and Webb executive produce alongside Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout of James Patterson Entertainment, as well as Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout. CBS Television Studios — where Rauch and Secret Hideout are under overall deals and James Patterson Entertainment has a first-look deal — is the studio.

For Webb, the gig stem from his overall deal at CBS Studios. He executive produces the studio’ CW dramedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Webb has directed three pilots to date, which all have gone to series, Crazy Ex-Girfriend, CBS/CBS Studios’ Limitless and Fox/20th TV’s Lone Star. The 500 Days of Summer and Amazing Spider-Man director is repped by CAA.