Daniel Ings has booked a key series regular role in Instinct, CBS’ drama pilot starring and executive produced by Alan Cumming. Written by Michael Rauch based on the upcoming book by James Patterson and directed by Marc Webb, Instinct (fka Killer Instinct and Dr. Death), centers on Dylan, a former CIA operative (Cumming) who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer but is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose. Ings will play Tracy, Dylan’s (Cumming) “all-American” husband of one year. Ings is repped by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment.

Brett Goldstein (Uncle) is set as a series regular in NBC’s space travel comedy pilot Spaced Out, from the Undateable duo of creator/executive producer Adam Sztykiel and executive producer Bill Lawrence. ritten by Sztykiel, Spaced Out, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer, is a workplace comedy that centers on a working class genius and his struggles to fit in with an established team all made more difficult when their job is building a rocket to Mars. Sztykiel executive produces with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Goldstein will play Leon Ness, the brilliant and unpredictable founder of Space One, the eccentric Ness is a man who dreams big and never gives up.