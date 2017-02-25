The Film Independent Spirit Awards are underway on the beach in Santa Monica. One thing we can guarantee about the often unpredictable event is that La La Land won’t be a winner – and it has nothing to do with how good the Damien Chazelle-directed pic might be. With a budget of more than $20 million, the 14-time Oscar-nominated musical film is simply ineligible for prizes at the 32nd annual ceremony, which this year is being hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

Deadline

Still, there isn’t a fair degree of crossover with the Oscars at this always fun and sometimes indicative shindig – and we’re not just talking all the execs, agents, producers and talent packed into the tent next to the Pacific Ocean. That list today includes Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and daughter Sarah, Warren Beatty supporting spouse and nominee Annette Bening (who got some good-natured ribbing from Kroll and Mulaney in the opening remarks), and Sony Pictures Classics’ Tom Bernard among others in attendance.

Already today, the political tone of this awards season showed itself. Under attack from President Donald Trump, “the media” got a shout-out from Film Independent president Josh Walsh before the televised version of the show. He also gave much-applauded props to Hollywood unions, the ACLU, international filmmakers and the NEA. “We’ll fight for you,” Walsh told a cheering crowd of the embattled government agency.

Roadside Attractions/A24

Among the early winners today: Moonlight took the first prize in the pre-show for Best Editing, while Ben Foster won Supporting Actor for Hell Or High Water. Fellow Best Feature nominee American Honey and the Barry Jenkins-helmed Moonlight leads all nominees with six, with five for Amazon’s Casey Affleck-starring Manchester By The Sea.

Keep checking back as we update throughout the day with winners:

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Ben Foster

Hell or High Water

BEST EDITING

Moonlight

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders