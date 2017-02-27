EXCLUSIVE: Syfy has opted not to renew freshman drama series Incorporated for a second season. The futuristic thriller, executive produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, ended its freshman run January 25. One of the show’s regular cast members, Dennis Haysbert, already booked a new series project, signing on as the male lead of drama pilot Reverie for Syfy sibling NBC.

Incorporated was a modest ratings performer, ranking below most other Syfy series such as flagship The Magicians, Z Nation and The Expanse. It averaged just under 500,000 viewers in Live+Same Day and less than 1 million viewers in Live+7.

Created by David & Alex Pastor, who wrote and directed the pilot, Incorporated was set in a near future where corporations have unlimited power. It centers on Ben Larson (Sean Teale), a young executive who conceals his true identity to infiltrate a very dangerous corporate world to save the woman he loves. But he’ll soon learn that he’s not the only one whose secrets might have deadly consequences. Eddie Ramos and Julia Ormond co-starred.

Related Oscar’s Best Picture Screwup: The Real Story, As Pricewaterhouse Takes Blame

Incorporated hailed from Damon, Affleck & Jennifer Todd’s Pearl Street Films, CBS TV Studios and Universal Cable Prods. Ted Humphrey served as executive producer/showrunner, with Damon, Affleck and Todd also executive producing. Todd co-produced the Oscars last night, with Affleck and nominee Damon presenting and Damon serving as host Jimmy Kimmel‘s favorite target.

Syfy recently renewed horror anthology series Channel Zero for two more installments. The network has four pilots in various stages of production: The Machine, Superman prequel Krypton, The Haunted and Happy! It also ordered drama Superstition straight to series in December.

Related2017 Syfy Pilots