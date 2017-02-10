Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to In Loco Parentis, the documentary that bowed at the Sundance Film Festival last month. Neasa Ní Chianáin directed and David Rane co-directed and produced the pic, which follows a year in the lives of Amanda and John Leyden, an inspirational teaching couple at Headfort, an unconventional (and the only) primary-age boarding school in the village of Kells, Ireland, and the students under their charge. It focuses on their progressive methods of elementary education. Magnolia plans a theatrical release this year.