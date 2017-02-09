James Franco has directed adaptations of novels by William Faulkner and even a biopic of sorts of Charles Bukowski, and now this week he brings to the big screen In Dubious Battle, the first in Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck’s Dustbowl trilogy that included the iconic American classics Of Mice And Men and The Grapes Of Wrath. The three novels were published in an unthinkably prolific and important stretch over three years in the late 1930s taking up the cause of the worker against the government during the Great Depression.

Matt Rager adapted the screenplay for the pic, which after opening at Venice and making the fest circuit hits theaters and VOD on February 17 via eOne’s specialty label Momentum Pictures. Franco assembled a diverse cast that includes Robert Duvall, Ed Harris, Sam Shepard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Bryan Cranston, Nat Wolff, Ashley Greene, Selena Gomez, Josh Hutcherson and Zach Braff to tell the story of 900 migratory workers in California apple country rise up against the landowners after getting paid a faction of the wages they were promised.

Check out the exclusive clip above, when a group led by Wolff, Franco and D’Onofrio confront their boss (Duvall).