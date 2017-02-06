We’re getting the first look at Uma Thurman in Bravo’s new dark comedy series Imposters. in a new trailer that just dropped.

Thurman guest stars in the series, from Universal Cable Productions which follows Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a persona shifting con-artist who is as beautiful as she is dangerous, leaving her unwitting victims tormented when they realize they have been used and robbed of everything – including their hearts. But things get complicated when her former targets, Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) team up to track her down. While pursuing her newest mark, Maddie meets a potential love interest, Patrick (Stephen Bishop), which threatens to derail her assignment, much to the chagrin of her mysterious boss.

Imposters premieres on Bravo, Tuesday, February 7 at 10 PM.

Check out the clip above.