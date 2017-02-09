EXCLUSIVE: Brit actress Imogen Poots is attached to star in romantic comedy Serial Dater, written and directed by comedian Jena Friedman. Timothy Simons, who’s best known for his role in HBO’s Veep, is also in talks for a role in the pic.

Molly Conners, who was an exec producer on Birdman and upcoming Tulip Fever, is producing with Amanda Bowers (Wish I Was Here) and Anders Bard (I Love You, Man, Along Came Polly).

Story follows Jane, a career-driven 30 year-old surviving singleton in New York City. Between her unsociable working hours as a forensic pathologist, pressure from her devoutly Jewish mother to find the right man, and a series of fleeting flings, she has yet to commit to a long-term relationship. On her 30th birthday, she decides to just that. When she meets Ted, they hit it off. But soon as bodies come into the morgue, she can’t help but notice that people who have recently been rude to her are dying one by one. She wonders if Ted might be a serial killer and questions whether being in a loving relationship with a serial killer is worse than going back to being a single woman in her thirties.

WestEnd Films is shopping the project to buyers in Berlin this week. It’s expected to start shooting in May in New York.

Film is the directorial debut for Friedman, whose bold political one-woman comedian show American Cunt debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Serial Dater is based on her web series Ted & Grace. She was also a producer on The Daily Show for a number of years and a writer on the Late Show with David Letterman.

Poots has been a busy actress as of late: She’s recently starred in Friday’s Child, I Kill Giants, Mobile Homes and Sweet Virginia and played the lead in Matthew Ross’ Frank & Lola opposite Michael Shannon. Simons recently had roles in Gold, starring Matthew McConaughey, Christine, with Rebecca Hall and is best known for his role in HBO’s Veep.

Poots is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn and Independent in the UK. Simons is repped by UTA. Friedman is repped by WME.