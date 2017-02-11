The 48th annual NAACP Image Awards handed out 47 of its 56 trophies tonight during a non-televised gala dinner in Pasadena. The final nine winners including Entertainer of the Year will be unveiled tomorrow night during a two-hour show airing on TV One and hosted by Anthony Anderson.

On the film side tonight, Best Picture Oscar nominee Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins won best writer and director, Mahershala Ali took supporting actor and the A24 film was named best indie, leading the early charge. Viola Davis won best supporting actress for Paramount’s Fences.

ABC In TV categories, ABC’s Black-ish, FX’s The People Vs. OJ Simpson and OWN’s Queen Sugar stood out, with the latter’s Ava DuVernay winning a writing award to go along with a best documentary honor for her Netflix documentary 13th.

Beyonce won three big awards in music: for best female artist, music video (“Formation”) and album (Leomonade). She had the most overall noms this year with nine, and is up for Entertainer of the Year along with fellow noms Davis, Regina King, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chance the Rapper.

Here is the full list of winners from tonight:

MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” (A24)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Fences” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Moonlight” (A24)

DOCUMENTARY

Outstanding Documentary – (Film)

“13TH” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary – (Television)

“Roots: A New Vision” (History)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special

Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “`black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety Program (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin”(TV One)

WRITING

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Kenya Barris – “`black-ish” – Hope (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay – “Queen Sugar” – First Things First (OWN)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Charles Murray – “Roots” – Night 3 (History)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

DIRECTING

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” – Value (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

John Singleton – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” – The Race Card (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Rick Famuyiwa – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight” (A24)

ANIMATED OR CGI

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Idris Elba – “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

RECORDING

Outstanding New Artist

Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Outstanding Male Artist

Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

Outstanding Music Video

“Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“I See A Victory” – Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Album

“Lemonade” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

LITERATURE

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Book of Harlan” – Bernice L. McFadden (AkashicBooks)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“Hidden Figures” – Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollinsPublishers/William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” –Trevor Noah (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner (With), (Crown Business/The Crown Publishing Group)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Collected Poems: 1974-2004” – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Tiny Stitches: The Life of Medical Pioneer Vivien Thomas” – Gwendolyn Hooks (Author), Colin Bootman(Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“As Brave As You” – Jason Reynolds (Simon & Schuster (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books)