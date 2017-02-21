Showtime’s new drama series I’m Dying Up Here, set during the heyday of Hollywood’s 1970s stand-up scene will make its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on Wednesday, March 15 at 11:30 a.m. before the series airs on Sunday, June 4.

A Q&A will follow after the screening at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas with the series’ cast and producers, including Oscar winner Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin , Al Madrigal and executive producer Michael Aguilar.

That same afternoon and evening, Showtime will present the I’m Dying Up Here experience at The Showtime House at Clive Bar on Rainey Street with a musical lineup that includes LA-based artists Bleached, The Relationship (feat. Brian Bell of Weezer) and The Wild Reeds. The event will be headlined by Nick Waterhouse and a ‘70s DJ set by Grandmaster Flash. Leo, Graynor, Madrigal, Santino and Griffin will also be in attendance.

In addition, Showtime is presenting a Twin Peaks experience at The Showtime House on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.

I’m Dying Up Here explores L.A.’s famed ‘70s stand-up comedy scene where the careers of legends such as David Letterman, Jay Leno and Richard Pryor flourished, as many comedians bare-knuckled their way for a chance to make it on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show. The series is created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte with Aguilar, Jim Carrey and Christina Wayne for Endemol Shine Studios and Assembly Entertainment serving as EPs. The series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder. The pilot was written by Flebotte and directed by Jonathan Levine.