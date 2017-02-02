The toon company that has amassed more than $4 billion at the worldwide B.O. has RSVPed a number of future dates for untitled projects: July 2, 2021, July 1, 2022, December 21, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

In a holiday box office owned by Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Illumination Entertainment had the second big option that audiences wanted to watch: its jukebox musical Sing, which is barreling toward a half-billion at the global B.O. Sing has an Annie Award nomination for outstanding achievement in music and was nominated for two Golden Globes including best animated film. Launched in July, Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets amassed $368.4M at the domestic B.O. and $875.5M worldwide. Sequels to both are in the works.

Up next for Illumination is Despicable Me 3 on June 30. Other upcoming titles include the newly imagined version of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch, which is set for November 2018; The Secret Life of Pets 2 in July 2019; spinoff sequel Minions 2 in July 2020; and Sing 2 in December 2020.