EXCLUSIVE: Rap star Iggy Azalea and her Izalea Street Productions has optioned rights to Temple Mathews’ upcoming novel Bad Girl Gone, which will be published this summer by Macmillan’s St. Martin’s Griffin and Thomas Dunne Books. The pre-empted deal comes on the heels of the Aussie singer and model signing a first-look deal with Universal Cable Productions and Wilshire Studios, where she is developing reality TV series and high-end scripted fare.

Mathews, the author of the YA book novel series The New Kid, also wrote and directed the 2016 feature film Holiday Breakup. Her Bad Girl Gone, which hits shelves August 8, enters on a recently deceased girl who must solve her own murder in order to escape purgatory. In the process, she struggles between a relationship she left behind in the real world and one she’s developed in the in-between.

The deal was brokered by Patrick Hughes and his newly formed Foundation Media Partners. Brendan Deneen at Macmillan Entertainment will produce the film with Izalea and Hughes.