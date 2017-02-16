IFC have given a series green light to Living with Yourself, a scripted comedy from longtime Daily Show producer Tim Greenberg. No cast was announced, but Emmy winner Jeff Blitz (The Office) is attached to direct and executive produce alongside Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern of Likely Story. The eight-episode series will bow next year.

The logline: George Elliot is burned out and facing an impasse in both his personal and professional life. When he undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved George — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself. Told from multiple perspectives with intersecting storylines, the philosophical comedy asks: Do we really want to be better?

“Living with Yourself is a wonderfully unique, funny show that is both improbable and completely relatable at the same time,” IFC President Jennifer Caserta said. “We are thrilled to be working with Tim Greenberg, who brought us a character in George Elliot that jumps off the page and then brilliantly duplicated that character so that we’d only have to hire one actor for both roles — the ultimate win-win.”

Said Greenberg: “I’m doubly thrilled to be working with IFC on this show. Normally I’d make a joke out of a quote like this, but I’m too sincerely excited.”

Greenberg is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment, and Blitz also is with UTA.