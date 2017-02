EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners signs Roberto Orci, the writer and producer whose blockbuster credits range from two Transformers and Star Trek films to Mission: Impossible III. Orci, longtime partner of Alex Kurtzman, also is an Emmy-winning TV writer-producer, who co-created Fox’s Fringe and Sleepy Hollow. He has also been a writer-producer on Alias and Hawaii Five-O, among other shows. Orci had been at CAA, and he continues to be lawyered by Michael Gendler.