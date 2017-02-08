ICM Partners is getting back in the business of representing news and sports on-air talent and producers with the acquisition of Lou Oppenheim and Michael Glantz’s boutique New York-based firm Headline Media Management. The company’s clients who will now be repped by ICM Partners, include Today anchor Savannah Guthrie as well as Chris Berman, Wolf Blitzer, Mike Golic, Kevin Harlan, Mike Emrick, John Berman, Tom Jackson, Brad Nessler, Keith Hernandez, Brianna Keilar, Ryan Clark, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire, and Meredith Vieira.

ICM Partners will establish a Broadcasting Department built around HMM and its staff, which includes five agents, with HMM CEO Oppenheim leading the department and President Glantz overseeing the news and programming efforts within it. The duo are joining ICM as partners and will report to Chris Silbermann and Ted Chervin.

Chervin led a push in the news and sports talent representation at boutique literary agency BWCS, which was spearheaded by then-up-and-coming agent Nick Khan. The efforts continues after BWCS’ merger with ICM, with Keith Olbermann, Hannah Storm and Nancy Grace among the agency’s clients. After the buyback and ICM’s transformation into ICM Partners, Khan left for CAA, and ICM Partners paused its activities in the arena, focusing on its core film, TV and publishing businesses.

The agency was introduced to HMM several years ago by ICM’s talent agent and partner Chuck James. ICM Partners collaborated with Glantz on helping client Vieira set up a TV production business, which evolved into an acquisition conversation.

“Lou and Michael have built an incredibly successful business representing clients at the forefront of sports and news broadcasting,” said ICM Partners’ Silbermann and Chervin in a joint statement.” Their client-first approach to representation perfectly aligns with the way we run our company. Lou and Michael are ideal partners and leaders, and we are proud to have them and their clients join us at ICM.”

Headline Media Management was formed in 2004 but has operated for more than 35 years under a succession of names: Athletes & Artists, Marquee Group, and SFX Media Group. It is where Oppenheim began his career in 1981 and where he became a partner in 1985. Glantz started his career in the newsroom at WCBS-TV in New York and segued into positions at WNEV-TV Boston, MTV, WNBC-TV and NBC News. He represented news and sports broadcasters at IMG before joining Athletes & Artists in 1990, where he met Oppenheim.

This is the latest example of agency consolidation in the news/sports representation arena. Three years ago, UTA acquired N.S. Bienstock.