Magnolia Pictures’ Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro packed in audiences over the weekend, putting it on track to be one of the year’s highest-grossing non-fiction films. Magnolia bowed the Toronto premiere directed by Raoul Peck in 43 theaters, grossing $709K. Paladin’s Chapter & Verse, however, technically scored the weekend’s best per theater average, opening in a single location taking in $32K. The weekend’s widest opener in limited release, The Comedian starring Robert De Niro and Leslie Mann chuckled with over $1.1M. Abramorama’s documentary Mr. Gaga, meanwhile, danced out the gate with a $24K gross in two theaters, and Good Deed Entertainment’s Growing Up Smith saw nearly $19K in five locations. Cohen Media Group added over three dozen runs for its Best Foreign Language nominee The Salesman holding strong with a nearly $237K gross in its second frame. The Weinstein Company added 830 runs vs. last weekend for Lion, which is up for six Academy Awards, taking in just over $4M. Bleecker Street’s Paterson and Sony Pictures Classics’ Julieta crossed box office thresholds this weekend, while A24’s Moonlight is closing in on $20M.

NEW RELEASES

Chapter & Verse (Paladin) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $32,713

The Comedian (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [848 Theaters] Weekend $1,107,710, Average $1,306, Cume $1,121,567 (includes qualifying run)

Growing Up Smith (Good Deed Entertainment) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $18,947, Average $3,789

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [43 Theaters] Weekend $709,500, Average $16,500

The Lure (Janus Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,500, Cume $9,806 (Wed. Open)

Mr. Gaga (Abramorama) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $24,685, Average $12,434, Cume $33,963 (Wed. Open)

Worlds Apart (Cinema Libre) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,700

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Buddies In India (China Lion) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $25,000, Average $1,000, Cume $279,043

Un Padre No Tan Padre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 2 [312 Theaters] Weekend $435,000, Average $1,394, Cume $1,637,509

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) Week 2 [46 Theaters] Weekend $236,871, Average $5,149, Cume $346,924

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [21 Theaters] Weekend $75,357, Average $3,588, Cume $235,249

Strike A Pose (Bond360) Week 3 [3 Theaters] Weekend $4,000, Average $1,333, Cume $30,000

20th Century Women (Annapurna/A24) Week 6 [253 Theaters] Weekend $483,230, Average $1,910, Cume $4,789,758

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 6 [58 Theaters] Weekend $179,652, Average $3,097, Cume $1,049,878

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [24 Theaters] Weekend $103,302, Average $4,304, Cume $528,079

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [58 Theaters] Weekend $127,729, Average $2,202, Cume $1,029,697

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 8 [47 Theaters] Weekend $67,989, Average $1,447, Cume $536,320

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 9 [3,236 Theaters] Weekend $7,450,000, Average $2,302, Cume $118,306,924

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 10 [327 Theaters] Weekend $360,000, Average $1,101, Cume $12,862,236

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 11 [1,405 Theaters], Weekend $4,006,000, Average $2,851, Cume $24,711,674

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 12 [974 Theaters] Weekend $1,439,750, Average $1,478, Cume $43,914,563

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 13 [104 Theaters] Weekend $95,044, Average $914, Cume $1,943,214

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [48 Theaters] Weekend $40,459, Average $843, Cume $2,935,539

Moonlight (A24) Week 16 [842 Theaters] Weekend $1,234,300, Average $1,466, Cume $19,639,549