This holiday weekend’s Specialty box office is mostly quiet with debuts while key Oscar nominees are keeping their zest. At over $3.2M, Magnolia Pictures’ documentary nominee I Am Not Your Negro, in its third weekend of release, has pulled ahead in cumulative gross of all but a few 2016 non-fiction releases. Pantelion/Lionsgate’s Spanish and English romantic-comedy Everybody Loves Somebody bowed with a 3-day take of $1M in 333 theaters, by far the most for a new specialty release this weekend, while fellow newcomers From Nowhere (FilmRise) opened in two locations and Keep Quiet (Kino Lorber) launched in an exclusive engagement.

2017 Oscar Nominated Shorts, from ShortsHD/Magnolia Pictures, added runs in its second frame taking in $600K Friday to Sunday, while Searchlight’s A United Kingdom is estimating $320K for its 4-day gross after adding over three dozen runs in week 2. Oscilloscope’s doc Kedi, which took the top per theater average last week, remained robust in its second turn with added locations. SPC’s Oscar nominated Land of Mine (Denmark) added two locations, grossing $15.3K in its second weekend, while the company jumped its German nominee Toni Erdmann into over fifty additional runs. TWC’s nominee Lion is still luring audiences and more theaters in its 13th weekend grossing over $4.1M.

Pantelion/Lionsgate’s bi-cultural romantic-comedy Everybody Loves Somebody starring Karla Souza opened in 333 theaters Friday, taking in $1M in the box office Friday to Sunday, giving it an average of just over $3K. The distributor estimated its four-day President’s Day weekend gross to be $1.26M ($3,784 average). Earlier this week, Pantelion COO said Everybody Loves Somebody is only one of relatively few films that have represented newcomers or second and third generation Latinos in America.

“That’s the reality of millions of Americans operating in one culture as well as the other,” he explained. “Not many movies have been able to authentically portray that. It’s a great story at its core whether you’re Latino or not and Karla Souza does a great job as the protagonist.” The film will add additional locations in the coming weeks.

FilmRise

FilmRise took on the immigrant experience with From Nowhere, which bowed in two locations in New York and L.A. Friday. The company said the SXSW ’16 debut by Matthew Newton grossed $7K, averaging $3,500. The company made note of the film’s urgency under the current political climate in the states.

“We were very pleased with the opening of this extremely timely film that deals with undocumented high school students,” noted FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher Sunday. “As immigration policy takes front and center in our nation’s discourse, we plan to expand the release of the critically acclaimed From Nowhere to 20 or more markets over the coming weeks.”

And Kino Lorber bowed Tribeca 2016 documentary Keep Quiet in a single location Friday, grossing $6,500. The film will next head to Los Angeles March 3.

Consistently a popular specialty release every year, this year’s pack of Oscar nominated shorts continued to draw audiences in expansion. Released by ShortsHD/Magnolia Pictures, 2017 Oscar Nominated Short Films grossed $600K from 248 locations Friday to Sunday, averaging $2,419. Last weekend, the collection grossed $660K in 184 locations, averaging $3,587 for a drop of about 32 per cent. The collection’s cume is now at $1.64M, over 58 per cent of last year’s combined cume of $2.8M worldwide.

Fox Searchlight

Fox Searchlight’s A United Kingdom with David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike jumped to an additional 41 locations in its second weekend. The feature grossed $270K in its three-day estimate ($6K average) and the company is reporting a four-day estimate of $320K ($7,111 average) for the full holiday weekend, bringing its two week cume to $410,142.

Said Searchlight Sunday when reporting numbers: “We are continuing to see solid results in both art and specialty theaters as well in some upscale multiplexes. With the continuing good reviews and the strong word of mouth that we expect, it should be only a matter of time until we can gain traction in the few mainstream theaters that have performed a little below expectation. Next weekend we will again add a number of the very best arthouses in the country.” The company said the title will be in 20 new markets next weekend and will expand in some existing cities, bringing its theater count to between 90 and 100 locations.

Oscilloscope scored last week with Turkish cat doc Kedi, becoming the highest-grossing debut for the company at $40.5K in one location. In its second frame, the distributor played Kedi in seven theaters, still drawing crowds. The title grossed $78,500, averaging $11,214, giving it the highest per theater average as of Sunday morning for any reporting film in release. Kedi had “numerous sell-out crowds” at the Laemmle Royal in West L.A. and Town Center in Encino, as well as The Metrograph in New York, according to Oscilloscope. Next week the title will open Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. ahead of expanding to 50-plus runs on March 3.

In its third frame, Magnolia Pictures added 144 runs for its Oscar nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro by Raoul Peck. The title grossed $975K in 259 theaters Friday to Sunday, averaging $3,765. Last week, it grossed $830K, averaging $7,217. I Am Not Your Negro’s three week cume comes to just over $3.2M. In comparison, the film has already out-grossed the bulk of last year’s documentaries save for Hillary’s America ($13M), Imax’s A Beautiful Planet ($8.9M) and Where to Invade Next ($3.82M). Last year’s Oscar winner in the category, Amy, came in at over $8.41M. Amy had grossed over $4.17M by the end of its third weekend, though it was in a comparatively higher number of runs at 435.

Paladin’s Chapter & Verse returned to an exclusive run at the Mist Theater in Harlem where it debuted three weeks ago. The title had played five locations last week when it grossed $15,366, averaging $3,073. Chapter & Verse did hold strong at the Mist this weekend, however, grossing $10,928 giving it a cume of $68,795. The company said the film will roll out in select regional engagements this month and next.

Cohen Media Group

Iran’s foreign language nominee The Salesman crossed $1M in its fourth weekend. Amazon Studios/Cohen Media Group added 29 runs for the title vs the previous weekend, grossing $239,415, averaging $2,547. Last week it grossed $261,889 in 65 theaters, averaging $4,029.

TWC added 205 locations for its nominee Lion, now in its 13th weekend at the box office. Lion grossed $4.123M in 1,542 theaters, averaging $2,674, only about a 12% drop in PTA from last week’s $3,054 in 1,337 locations. The film has now cumed over $36.37M.

With still so many titles in release in various stages, Sony Pictures Classics’ films are grouped here. First off, Danish foreign language Oscar contender Land Of Mine played an additional two runs in its second frame, grossing $15,392 ($3,078 average) giving it a cume of $45,233.

Robert De Niro’s The Comedian plunged by 612 runs in its third frame, playing only 41 theaters. The title grossed $33,088, giving it an $807 average and a cume of over $1.62M.

SPC added seven theaters for The Red Turtle in its fifth frame. In a total of 36 theaters, the animated Oscar nominee grossed $65,793, averaging $1,828. Last week, it grossed just under $68K, averaging $2,344. It has cumed $434,948.

The company’s German contender for Best Foreign Language film, Toni Erdmann, jumped by 53 runs in its ninth weekend of release, grossing $217,876 in 102 theaters ($2,136 average). Last weekend, the title grossed just under $131K ($2,672 average). Toni Erdmann has cumed $938,585 as of Sunday, very likely crossing $1M early in the coming week.

SPC’s Golden Globe winner and Best Actress Oscar nominee, Elle, shed 14 theaters in its fifteenth weekend of release. In 43 theaters, Elle grossed $67,723, averaging $1,575, giving it a cume of over $2.12M.

And the distributor’s doc The Eagle Huntress is currently the longest-running title to report box office grosses now in its fourth month of release. The film grossed $22,656 in 28 locations through Friday to Sunday, averaging $809. The Eagle Huntress crossed the $3M threshold just ahead of the holiday weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Everybody Loves Somebody (Pantelion/Lionsgate) NEW [333 Theaters] Weekend $1,000,000 (4-day, $1,20,000), Average $3,003 (4-day Average, $3,784)

From Nowhere (FilmRise) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $7,000, Average $3,500

Keep Quiet (Kino Lorber) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,500

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

2017 Oscar Nominated Short Films (Shorts/HD/Magnolia Pictures) Week 2 [248 Theaters] Weekend $600,000, Average $2,419, Cume $1,640,247

A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [45 Theaters] Weekend $270,000 (4-day $320,000), Average $6,000 (4-day Average, $7,111), Cume $410,142

China Lion

Duckweed (China Lion) Week 2 [30 Theaters] Weekend $95,000, Average $3,167, Cume $331,913

Jolly LLB 2 (FIP) Week 2 [166 Theaters] Weekend $330,000 (4-day, $370,000), Average $1,988 (4-day Average, $2,229), Cume $1,434,226

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [7 Theater] Weekend $78,500, Average $11,214, Cume $142,959

Land Of Mine (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [5 Theaters] Weekend $15,392, Average $3,078, Cume $45,233

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Chapter & Verse (Paladin) Week 3 [1 Theater] Weekend $10,928, Cume $68,795

The Comedian (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [41 Theaters] Weekend $33,088, Average $807, Cume $1,626,709

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures) Week 3 [259 Theaters] Weekend $975,000, Average $3,765, Cume $3,209,422

Mr. Gaga (Abramorama) Week 3 [3 Theaters] Weekend $8,438, Average $2,813, Cume $96,456

Un Padre No Tan Padre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 4 [36 Theaters] Weekend $45,000 (4-day $52,000), Average $1,250 (4-day Average, $1,444), Cume $2,055,585

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [94 Theaters] Weekend $239,415, Average $2,547, Cume $1,050,598

Sony Pictures Classics

The Red Turtle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [36 Theaters] Weekend $65,793, Average $1,828, Cume $434,948

20th Century Women (Annapurna/A24) Week 8 [115 Theaters] Weekend $134,500 (4-day $164,200), Average $1,170 (4-day Average $1,428), Cume $5,327,959

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 8 [64 Theaters] Weekend $148,189, Average $2,315, Cume $1,522,395

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [102 Theaters] Weekend $217,876, Average $2,136, Cume $938,585

Julieta (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [31 Theaters] Weekend $56,522, Average $1,823, Cume $1,268,720

Silence (Paramount) Week 9 [72 Theaters] Weekend $50,000 (4-day, $60,000), Average $694 (4-day Average, $833) Cume $7,071,000

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 10 [43 Theaters] Weekend $45,979, Average $1,069, Cume $673,631

Lionsgate

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 11 [1,587 Theaters] Weekend $4,500,000 (4-day, $5,300,000), Average $2,835 (4-day Average $3,340), Cume $134,304,066

Jackie (Fox Searchlight) Week 12 [130 Theaters] Weekend $147,000 (4-day, $185,000), Average $1,131 (4-day Average, $1,423), Cume $13,535,123

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 13 [1,542 Theaters], Weekend $4,123,000, Average $2,674, Cume $36,378,483

Manchester By The Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Week 14 [393 Theaters] Weekend $641,843, Average $1,633, Cume $46,122,115

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 15 [43 Theaters] Weekend $67,723, Average $1,575, Cume $2,127,631

The Eagle Huntress (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 16 [28 Theaters] Weekend $22,656, Average $809, Cume $3,025,813

Moonlight (A24) Week 18 [455 Theaters] Weekend $628,913 (4-day $766,275), Average $1,382 (4-day Average $1,684), Cume $21,389,670