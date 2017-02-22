Starz’s hit pirate drama series Black Sails is heading to Hulu.

As part of its deal with Lionsgate, Hulu has acquired subscription streaming rights to Seasons 1-3 of the original series starting today, as well as the fourth and final season following the finale.

Black Sails takes place 20 years prior to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic, Treasure Island, and follows the most feared pirate of the day, Captain Flint (Toby Stephens). The 10-episode fourth season, which focuses on the pirates at war in the West Indies, will bring the storyline to a conclusion with the series finale on April 1.

The first three seasons averaged 3.6 million multiplatform viewers per episode, according to Starz. The series has also been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Sound Editing, and Outstanding Special and Visual Effects in a Supporting Role.

In addition to Stephens, Black Sails also stars Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, Ray Stevenson and Luke Roberts.

The series is created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and executive produced by Steinberg, Levine, Michael Bay and his Platinum Dunes partners Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, as well as Chris Symes, Brad Caleb Kane and Dan Shotz.