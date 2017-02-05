Fox will surely get its 100-million-plus viewers for its broadcast of today’s Super Bowl 51 in Houston featuring the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. But it also is live-streaming the pregame show and the game itself on FoxSports.com and its Fox Sports Go app. The live-stream starts at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

The Fox live stream is non-authenticated, meaning you won’t have to log in via a cable provider.

Users will be able to access FoxSportsGo.com via iOS, Android and Amazon tablets or through connected devices including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire. (Streaming on mobile devices is limited to eligible Verizon Wireless customers via the NFL Mobile App.)

Fox is going all-out for TV’s biggest annual event, with 70 cameras, more than 90 microphones and 180,000 feet of cable for the telecast.