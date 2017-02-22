It’s almost here. The 89th Academy Awards is set to air Sunday, beginning with red carpet coverage at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, followed by the awards show at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT.

If you have a cable subscription with a participating provider and are located in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, NC or Fresno, CA, live-streaming is available via ABC.com or the ABC app on iOS and Android devices, along with streaming devices including Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. DirecTV subscribers also will be able to access the live-stream in several additional cities: Albuquerque, Boston, Fort Smith/Fayetteville, AR, Jackson, MI, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, CA, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn, ME, Savannah, GA, and West Palm Beach, FL.

Movie website IMDb will offer a live Academy Awards companion show, hosted by Dave Karger and Rachel Smith. It will stream live on IMDb.com, Twitter and Twitch from an invitation-only industry viewing party at Neuehouse in Hollywood (formerly the historic CBS Radio Studio). The nearly five-hour IMDb Live Viewing Party will begin at about 5 PM PT on Sunday featuring Karger, Smith, celebrity guests and industry insiders providing commentary, along with real-time winner announcements, photo galleries, trivia quizzes and pre-produced interviews with nominees Justin Timberlake and Jeff Bridges.