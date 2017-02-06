EXCLUSIVE: The Birth of a Nation actress Aja Naomi King has been cast in The Weinstein Company film Untouchable, joining Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, and Genevieve Angelson. Helmed by Neil Burger, the pic is a remake of the smash 2011 French film The Intouchables from Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache.

Based on a true story, the film is about a friendship that begins when two unlikely lives intersect: quadriplegic millionaire Philip (Cranston) takes on Dell (Hart) as his caregiver, and the two form an unusual bond. King will play Latrice, the mother of Dell’s son. Upset by Dell’s unwillingness to hold onto a job or stay out of trouble, she is later surprised and wary when he starts giving her his sizable paychecks.

Jon Hartmere penned the script for the film, which is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. The exec producers are Harvey Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and G. Mac Brown.

King plays Michaela Pratt on HTGAWM, which is in its the third season on ABC. Her credits also include the ABC series Black Box and Marc Lawrence’s The Rewrite. She is repped by Gersh, Door 24, ID and Sloane Offer.