Fatal mistakes, parental linage and some big Comic-Con decisions were on the menu Thursday, with the latter ruling primetime again.

Even against its final adjusted numbers of last week, The Big Bang Theory (2.8/10) topped Thursday in adults 18-49 and viewers, with 13.22 million tuning in. The rest of CBS’ night saw The Great Indoors (1.5/5), Mom (1.4.5) and Life In Pieces (1.2/5) all down a tenth from their February 16 demo results. Struggling newbie Training Day (0.7/3) was even with last week.

Not the same as last week, or even as last season, was the Season 3 finale of How To Get Away With Murder (1.5/5). Up 15% in the key demo from its February 16 episode and matching a season high, last night’s 9-11 PM revelation-filled HTGAWM also had the rare Big 4 distinction of rising from its last finale with a 7% bop up from the one-hour Season 2 ender of March 17 last year – when the ABC drama faced the opening of the NCAA Tournament on CBS. Last night’s Grey’s Anatomy (2.0/8) was flat with last week’s fast affiliate results, which were adjusted up a tenth in the final numbers.

Overall, ABC won Thursday for a fifth week in a row with a 1.7/6 rating, while CBS was No. 1 in viewership with 6.92 million tuning in. Fox and NBC were tied with a 0.9/3 rating apiece, with MasterChef Junior (1.2/5) up a tenth for the Murdoch-owned net and My Kitchen Rules (0.7/3) even. A 9 PM, The Blacklist (0.9/3) and 8 PM’s Superstore (1.1/4) were also even with last week for the Comcast-owned net, with newbie Powerless (0.7/3) down tenth at 8:30 PM.

NBC’s big debut of the night, The Blacklist: Redemption (0.8/3), stumbled on the launch pad. Matching the sputtering demo start of CBS’ Doubt on February 15, the low premiere of the spinoff of the James Spader-led series dipped a tenth from its mothership show. Perhaps most telling, as Training Day discovered a few weeks back, is how hard it seems to be for the broadcast nets to gain traction in the 10 PM slot this season. Where Redemption goes from here, with up being the only option that counts, we will see with Blacklist itself on a break for the next few weeks.

Also lacking traction Thursday was the CW’s slate, with both Supernatural (0.6/2) and Riverdale (0.3/1) down a tenth from last week.