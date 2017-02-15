With two big BAFTA wins on Sunday for screenplay and lead actor Casey Affleck, a very good shot at taking a WGA Original Screenplay award this coming Sunday, a domestic box office gross nearing $50 million , and six Academy Award nominations Manchester By The Sea is riding higher than even anyone expected after its smash Sundance debut over a year ago. One of the scenes that made the film so memorable is the devastating reunion of the ex-husband and wife played by Oscar nominees Affleck and Michelle Williams when they run into each other on the street and try to deal with the unspoken feelings stemming from their personal family tragedy that drastically changed both of their lives forever. In this featurette writer/director Kenneth Lonergan, and the two stars dissect the making of that devastatingly powerful scene and just what it took to get to that moment. You can watch by clicking on the video link above.