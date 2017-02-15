With two big BAFTA wins on Sunday for screenplay and lead actor Casey Affleck, a very good shot at taking a WGA Original Screenplay award this coming Sunday, a domestic box office gross nearing $50 million , and six Academy Award nominations Manchester By The Sea is riding higher than even anyone expected after its smash Sundance debut over a year ago. One of the scenes that made the film so memorable is the devastating reunion of the ex-husband and wife played by Oscar nominees Affleck and Michelle Williams when they run into each other on the street and try to deal with the unspoken feelings stemming from their personal family tragedy that drastically changed both of their lives forever. In this featurette writer/director Kenneth Lonergan, and the two stars dissect the making of that devastatingly powerful scene and just what it took to get to that moment. You can watch by clicking on the video link above.
How ‘Manchester By The Sea’s’ Casey Affleck And Michelle Williams Turned In One Of The Year’s Most Memorable Scenes (Watch)
by Pete Hammond
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
2 Comments
Oscar Watch 2017Best Picture Predictions by 28 ExpertsOdds1La La Land9/22Moonlight13/23Manchester by the Sea7/14Arrival10/15Lion10/1
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
Donald Trump Calls MSNBC & CNN "Unwatchable" As Flynn Fallout Continues
- 2
Controversial Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos Lands Spot On HBO's 'Real Time With Bill Maher'
- 3
Christian Grey Beats 'Lego Batman' In 5-Day Run Thanks To Lots Of Love On Valentine's Day - Update
- 4
Stephen Colbert Scores Biggest Late-Night Crowd As Donald Trump Moves In To White House
- 5
'Hidden Figures' To Screen Free Across The U.S. In Celebration Of Black History Month
- 6
Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In, Exec Produce 'The Child In Time' For BBC, Masterpiece
- 7
'Outlander' Season 3 To Premiere In September On Starz
- 8
Behind The Scenes With Damien Chazelle On Two Of 'La La Land's' Most Difficult & Impressive Musical Sequences (Watch)
- 9
Al Roker Talks About Tamron Hall's Exit On 'Today'
- 10
'Fuller House': Adam Hagenbuch Upped To Regular For Season 3
Latest Awardsline News
- ‘Captain Fantastic’ Star Viggo Mortensen On The Way The Film Plays Post-Election: “I Think It’s A ‘Yes We Can’ Movie”…
- Oscars: A Look At Contenders In Competitive Best Animated Feature Race
- Oscar Producers Mike De Luca & Jennifer Todd Ponder Trump, Hopes & Anxieties Going Into Hollywood’s Big Night
- An Angel Who Doesn’t Fear To Tread: Michael Shannon Plays Good Cop In Tom Ford’s ‘Nocturnal Animals’
- ‘Hidden Figures’ Octavia Spencer: Diversity Among Oscar Season Movies ‘Is Not A Reaction To #OscarsSoWhite…
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1
I couldn’t disagree more. Michelle couldn’t muster a single tear in the scene. Casey acts like he always does – he’s either aloof or angry. He went with aloof here. This should have been a devastating scene. Instead, it felt like they should have scheduled a reshoot.
Then again, I thought the whole movie was overwrought – from the tedious orchestral music to the ***SPOILER ALERT*** scene where they literally take kids’ bodies out of a house in body bags. Lonergan made the incredible You Can Count On Me, but this one was a dog with fleas.
IMHO the other thing that makes this scene so great, that’s not told in this clip, is the anticipation you feel for it when you’re watching the film. All the brilliance of this moment would not have landed without everything that comes before it – and HOW and in what order it comes before it. My point: Lonergan’s genius is also, like most great screenwriters, structure.