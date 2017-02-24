Galavant alum Timothy Omundson is set for a lead role opposite Carol Burnett in Household Name, ABC’s multi-camera comedy pilot starring Burnett, written/executive produced by Michael Saltzman and executive produced by Amy Poehler through her Paper Kite banner.

Written by Saltzman, Household Name is about a family who gets the deal-of-a-lifetime on a house, but it comes with an unusual caveat: the original owner of the home, aging former movie star Vivian Valmont (Burnett), has to live in it with them until she dies. Omundson will play Edward Von Glimpse, Vivian’s longtime, gay best friend. Edward’s her confidant, hype man, and apologist — sometimes all within the span of a single sentence. He’s droll with a dry wit and seen-it-all attitude, a throwback to a more civilized, elegant time.

Saltzman executive produces with Paper Kite’s Poehler and Brooke Posch, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and The Nacelle Company’s Michael Pelmont. Universal TV is the studio. A director has yet to be named.

Omundson starred as King Richard on both seasons of ABC’s Galavant. His other series regular roles include Psych, Judging Amy and Medicine Ball. He most recently guest-starred on American Housewife. Omundson is repped by Innovative Artists, manager Michael Bircumshaw at Water Street Anthem Entertainment and attorey Adam Cooper at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.