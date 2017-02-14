The Real O’Neals’ Matt Oberg has landed a series regular role opposite Carol Burnett in Household Name, a multi-camera comedy starring Burnett, written/executive produced by Michael Saltzman and executive produced by Amy Poehler through her Paper Kite banner.

Household Name is about a family who gets a chance to buy the house of their dreams but under extremely abnormal circumstances: They must live with the current owner, an eccentric, larger-than-life actress (Burnett) — until she dies.

Oberg will play Tim, a teacher, who views life as a never-ending education. He’s a people

pleaser, who always tries to do the right thing and make everybody happy, only to find that he can’t.

Oberg plays Vice Principal Murray in The Real O’Neals, recurred as Buddy Calhoun on Veep, and starred as Mitch Reed in The Comedians.

Saltzman executive produces Household Name with Paper Kite’s Poehler and Brooke Posch, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and The Nacelle Company’s Michael Pelmont.