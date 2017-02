Patricia Clarkson (Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man) have joined the Season 5 cast of Netflix’s House of Cards.

The series, starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, returns with new showrunners, HOC senior writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, following the exit of the show’s creator Beau Willimon at the end of Season 4.

House of Cards premieres May 30 on Netflix.

Scott is repped by Paradigm.