EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Animation has booked Hotel Transylvania 3 on a new prime summer release date of July 13, 2018. The pic was previously scheduled on Sept. 21.

The series’ first two titles have harvested the fall time frame, earning $830M worldwide and owning the top two September openings of all-time with a 32% increase in worldwide B.O. from the original to the sequel ($358.3M for the first tile, $473.2M for the second worldwide).

The new summer date for the Genndy Tartakovsky directed feature provides greater access to kids off from school, and a greater seasonal multiple. The mid-summer date is also a perfect match for the storyline of the film, which takes Drac’s Pack on an exciting adventure aboard a Monster Cruise Ship. The voice ensemble of favorites returns, including Adam Sandler (Dracula), Selena Gomez (Mavis) and Andy Samberg (Johnny).

On its new date, Hotel Transylvania 3 faces off with another animated movie…Paramount’s Amusement Park directed by Dylan Brown featuring the voices of Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner and Matthew Broderick.

 