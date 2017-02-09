World Cup-winning soccer star Hope Solo has signed a deal with INvelop Entertainment to develop and produce unscripted TV content. The first project under the pact is a new season of the sports medical series The Cutting Edge, with Solo attached to host. The series follows athletes and the risks of sports injuries, and treatment and rehabilitation methods using the most current research. Solo was featured in Season 1 which aired on Fox Sports 1.

It one of more than a dozen INvelop projects in the works at cable and broadcast networks. Last year, the company run by founder and CEO Brant Pinvidic inked a multiyear production deal with STX’s unscripted TV division.

Before forming INvelop last year, Pinvidic was president and chief creative officer at 3 Ball Entertainment, overseeing programming and the company’s development slate.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Brant and INvelop Entertainment,” said Solo, who also competed on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars in 2011. “He is an industry leader that shares my passion for unique storytelling and together we look forward to delivering content that will resonate with not just sports fans but all viewers.”

Solo has also won two Olympic gold medals as the No. 1 goalkeeper on the U.S. Women’s National Team and is considered the best to ever play the position. She was suspended in August after Team USA’s quarterfinal loss to Sweden at the Summer Olympics in Brazil but is eligible to return this month.