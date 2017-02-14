On Monday night, Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after holding the position for less than a month.

Flynn blamed the “fast pace of events” for his resignation, apologizing for inadvertently briefing the Vice President Elect and others with “incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.”

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General who was the 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, served for a total of three weeks and three days before resigning amid controversy. The news prompted a quick response from Hollywood.

Here’s what some industry players are saying about his resignation:

Flynn got caught because US was spying and has a transcript of his conversation. What else do they have? Probably everything. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 14, 2017

Dunno what's worse: Flynn's gall undermining U.S. sanctions, or his stupidity not knowing, after years in Intel, that the phone was tapped. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 14, 2017

Michael Flynn called Islam a cancer that had metastasized. It's not shocking he resigned; it's shocking he was ever taken seriously. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2017

Word has it that the supremely unqualified and ideological #Flynn has resigned from the NSA. That calls for a drink!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 14, 2017

Flynn is just the tip of the iceberg. Follow him,Carter Page,Manafort,Roger Stone. They all lead to Putin who leads to DT. #Impeachment — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 14, 2017

Flynn "resigns." Thank goodness the Trump scandals are over. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 14, 2017

Are the Trumpflakes happy tonight knowing the National Security Advisor Trump hired had to resign for lying? Is this #MAGA? What a disaster. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 14, 2017

how long until michael flynn is on dancing with the stars though — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 14, 2017

National Security Adviser

Michael T. Flynn, Sashay Away. pic.twitter.com/7fsj0SRAqM — RuPaul (@RuPaul) February 14, 2017