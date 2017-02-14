On Monday night, Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after holding the position for less than a month.
Flynn blamed the “fast pace of events” for his resignation, apologizing for inadvertently briefing the Vice President Elect and others with “incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.”
Flynn, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General who was the 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, served for a total of three weeks and three days before resigning amid controversy. The news prompted a quick response from Hollywood.
Here’s what some industry players are saying about his resignation:
