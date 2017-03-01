Tuesday night, Donald Trump made his first address to Congress since taking office in mid-January.

Trump addressed a variety of topics, including immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border, repealing Obamacare, and his plans for “American greatness,” among many other concerns. While making his speech, it didn’t take long for celebrities to grab their phones and tweet their opinions.

Patton Oswalt shared a handful of tweets, writing, “Boy DOES Trump stress THE wrong words.” Many, like Larry the Cable Guy and Billy Eichner, made jokes, while others expressed their anger and tried to call out Trump on his statements.

Here is how some in the entertainment industry reacted to the address:

Boy DOES Trump stress THE wrong words. #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

Our President sucks. Good night. #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

Oh shit I shouldn't have pledged to drink every time there's tentative applause. #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

On Trumps last words, many Dems get up & walk out. Republican applause doesn't even last til Trump makes it to begin his walk up the aisle. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 1, 2017

Now the lying begins w/ his "jobs" creation since Jan20. Please-is there a network who'll run a crawl w/ the facts @ the bottom of screen? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 1, 2017

My 12 year old just said "This sounds like one of our assemblies" #JointAddress #socalledapeech — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017

Who's the boob reading #PresidentBannon's speech? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 1, 2017

watching this reality show slob address Congress I finally understand how hippies felt watching Sha Na Na at Woodstock #JointAddress — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 1, 2017

PREZ! blowz my mind,

that the world

is on pins & needles,

salivating

to suffer the drivel

from a simpleton,

Ho-ass piglet fraud

like you.

© pic.twitter.com/FSNKuVKDYM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 1, 2017

Pay attention: "Access to healthcare" is not healthcare. I have "access" to Ryan Reynolds. But he's not covering me. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017

Trump: "I want to… update the Nation on the progress I've made in keeping those promises." — interesting use of I, not we. #JointAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 1, 2017

Trump paints very bleak picture of country he inherited. Fascinating compared to one Obama described in his outgoing speech. #JointAddress — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 1, 2017

We are literally living in a Star Wars movie right now and not even one of the good ones. #JointAddress pic.twitter.com/tHnuDuVJLI — Cher (@thecherness) March 1, 2017

A Great Great Wall? What the hell? — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 1, 2017

Donald Trump talks about religion like someone who took one semester of Spanish trying to get around Barcelona. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 1, 2017

Too bad Paul Ryan doesn't have white hair. Then him and Pence'd look like those 2 old men hecklers in the muppet. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 1, 2017

REPLACE THE STATUE OF LIBERTY WITH A MONSTER TRUCK — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 1, 2017

Make America Great Again.

Make America Great Again.

Make America Great Again. Make America Great Again.

Dead horse pounded to dust. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 1, 2017