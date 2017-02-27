After what seemed like a seamless 89th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, a monster of a mistake closed the show that it is sure to be one for the history books.

After Warren Beatty hesitated, Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture. Thinking he had won his first Oscar, an ecstatic La La Land producer Marc Platt said from the stage, “Here’s to the fools who made me dream,” and thanked everyone from Sam Cohn to his wife of 40 years, Julie. Only then was it revealed that Moonlight was the real winner in an apparent (and cringeworthy) mistake.

Naturally, twitter went crazy and celebs and Oscar attendees alike voiced their shock and outrage. Take a look at some reactions below.

Because of tonights horrible Oscar mistake I have retained a lawyer to see if I won for DRIVE. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 27, 2017

That ending to the #oscars should win best picture next year. #holyshit congrats #moonlight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 27, 2017

Summary: Deserved win by the Moonlight team Gracious concession by the La La Land team wtf just happened for everyone else#Oscars — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 27, 2017

I'm also very sad for the MOONLIGHT crew. I wish that they had the full experience of winning best pic without the awkwardness of it all. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

I'm mean … I just … that's the craziest thing I've ever been witness to. Huge congrats to Moonlight, which is fantastic. Wow. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 27, 2017

Don't blame the old folks!! It was NOT THEIR FAULT!!!

We don't need to add (more) ageism to our country's problems.#Oscars — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) February 27, 2017

Somewhere an envelope boy is being flogged in a basement somewhere #Oscars — Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) February 27, 2017

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

La La Land is the Lady Edith of the #Oscars — The Dowager Countess (@theLadyGrantham) February 27, 2017

Can we check Best Actor again — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) February 27, 2017

You know what the problem is — millions of Academy members voted illegally. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2017

Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 27, 2017

FUCK YES @moonlightmov!!!!! @BandryBarry you are a fucking legend!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🍾🎉 — Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) February 27, 2017

Wait a second. I'm traveling. How many movies just won best picture? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 27, 2017

The LA LA LAND people were so classy. Amazing. Two great movies. HOW MANY TIMES IS MOONLIGHT GONNA MAKE ME CRY — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 27, 2017

Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible. Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

Whaaaaaaa??!congratulations Moonlight! My favorite #Oscars in memory!! — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 27, 2017

Thanks to the 3 million illegal immigrants who just came across the border from Arizona to vote in our Academy Awards. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 27, 2017

I want a total recount! I lost the Oscar party pool! I KNOW DENZEL WON! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 27, 2017

OMG! A huge fuck-up in who won! HILLARY CLINTON IS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 27, 2017

This is why the Academy has to institute a booth review of every award (or at least any award given in the final 2 minutes). #NFL #Oscars — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 27, 2017

Nancy Tartaglione contributed to this article.