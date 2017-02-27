After what seemed like a seamless 89th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, a monster of a mistake closed the show that it is sure to be one for the history books.
After Warren Beatty hesitated, Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner of Best Picture. Thinking he had won his first Oscar, an ecstatic La La Land producer Marc Platt said from the stage, “Here’s to the fools who made me dream,” and thanked everyone from Sam Cohn to his wife of 40 years, Julie. Only then was it revealed that Moonlight was the real winner in an apparent (and cringeworthy) mistake.
Naturally, twitter went crazy and celebs and Oscar attendees alike voiced their shock and outrage. Take a look at some reactions below.
Nancy Tartaglione contributed to this article.
