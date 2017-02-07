The Hollywood Pantages, owned by the New York-based Nederlander Organization, this morning announced its 2018 season, which will include touring stands of current Broadway hits including Sara Bareilles’ Waitress and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School Of Rock. The six-show season, beginning next January, also includes an Australian production of Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies, a sequel to The Phantom Of The Opera set in Coney Island a decade after Phantom‘s end.

Disney Theatricals’ ongoing Broadway hit Aladdin will launch the season January 10, 2018 and run through March 31, with director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw and the rest of the Broadway creative team reprising. Love Never Dies follows, running April 3 through 22. Lord Lloyd Webber hangs around for the third show, School Of Rock, his adaptation with Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes of the 2003 Jack Black starrer. It will run May 2 through 27.

The touring production of director John Doyle’s Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple – one of the best-ever on Broadway – will run May 29 through June 17. That will be followed by On Your Feet! the high-energy biotuner about Gloria and Emilio Estefan, running July 6 through 29, staged by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and a book by Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

The final show will be Waitress, based on the 2007 film and marking the Broadway debut of pop singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles, who wrote the terrific songs. It will run August 2 through 26.