Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle has confirmed the death by suicide of magician Daryl Easton, whose body was found in a closet on the grounds last night.

“The magic community mourns the loss of one of our most beloved and talented performers,” a statement posted on the Magic Castle’s Facebook page says, adding that the Academy of Magic Arts’ “deepest regrets and heart-felt sympathy go out to Daryl’s family.”

Easton, who often performed simply as Daryl the Magician, was performing at the Magic Castle this week, and was found dead on the club’s premises on Friday evening. The Magic Castle statement confirms that the death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Easton, an AMA member, was “an award-winning close-up magician with over 40 years of experience in both performing and selling the finest magic in the world,” according to the Magic Castle. “Daryl performed as a headline act at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for seven years fine tuning his already encyclopedic knowledge of magic. Daryl has performed literally thousands of shows for audiences as diverse as the Witch Doctors on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu to the movers and shakers of the political world at the Presidential Ball in Washington, D.C.”

The Magic Castle has been a club for magicians since 1963, with such notable members as Cary Grant, Tony Curtis, Johnny Carson, Neil Patrick Harris and Jason Alexander.

Easton was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, and early media reports said his body was observed with a plastic bag over his head.

The Castle closed Friday night, but re-opened this morning.