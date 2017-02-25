Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party was named the worst picture of the year by the Golden Raspberry Awards. Dinesh D’Souza’s attempt at a Clinton take-down – “a so-called documentary,” in Razzie-speak – also “won” trophies for worst actor, worst actress and worst director.

“The reason you’re giving it to me is that you’re very upset that Trump won,” said D’Souza in a video acceptance speech. “You haven’t gotten over it and probably never will.”

You can watch D’Souza’s good-natured victory, along with the Razzie announcements, on the awards’ YouTube channel above.

Here’s the complete 2017 list, with winners listed first and in bold.

WORST PICTURE

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad