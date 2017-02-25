Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party was named the worst picture of the year by the Golden Raspberry Awards. Dinesh D’Souza’s attempt at a Clinton take-down – “a so-called documentary,” in Razzie-speak – also “won” trophies for worst actor, worst actress and worst director.
“The reason you’re giving it to me is that you’re very upset that Trump won,” said D’Souza in a video acceptance speech. “You haven’t gotten over it and probably never will.”
You can watch D’Souza’s good-natured victory, along with the Razzie announcements, on the awards’ YouTube channel above.
Here’s the complete 2017 list, with winners listed first and in bold.
WORST PICTURE
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
