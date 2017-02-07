Hillary Clinton, re-emerging for her first public speaking engagement since bungling the electoral college vote in her second White House bid, told women, “Now more than ever we need to stay focused” on the theme of this year’s Makers conference at which she contributed the opening video message. The annual conference is playing out this week at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes.

This year’s theme: “Be Bold.” Clinton stayed focused and used the word throughout her pep talk:

“We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly,” she said. “So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there, who’s worried about what the future holds, and wonders whether our rights, our opportunities and values will endure.

“And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers,” she continued, breaking her previous record for cliches per speech. “As I’ve said before, I’ll say again: Never doubt that you are valuable, and powerful, and deserving of every change and opportunity in the world. So thank you, makers!”

When not giving speeches, Clinton is working on that collection of essays, based on famous quotations made by other people, for a book to be published by Simon & Schuster. She also is re-packaging her book It Takes A Village to make it appealing to young readers with illustrations.