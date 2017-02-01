Hillary Rodham Clinton, whose stunning electoral college defeat in the 2016 presidential race has given us our current interesting news cycle, will publish a new book of personal essays she hopes will inspire lots of book-buyers, her publisher Simon & Schuster announced this morning – or words to that effect.

The essays will be inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades, the publishing house says. “These are the words I live by,” added Clinton, who says she will use them to tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the presidential campaign, which she foozled, opening the White House door to a real estate developer-turned-reality TV star with no political experience.

“These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer,” Clinton said in a canned announcement quote, the morning after President Donald Trump named Neil Gorsuch his pick for the Supreme Court after spending the last few days banning travel from seven countries with mostly-Muslim populations; firing the acting Attorney General; fast-tracking the Keystone XL oil pipeline; expediting construction of that wall he swears Mexico will pay for – eventually, renewing the so-called Mexico City Policy; and going to war with media over its reports about the size of his inauguration TV viewing audience, etc.

Clinton will use her collection-o-quotes as jumping off points for reflections on the future. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers,” she said in the announcement.

According to Carolyn Reidy, president and CEO of Simon & Schuster, they have been talking with Clinton about this collection of quotations since 1994.

“We are delighted that Secretary Clinton finally thinks the time is right to share the words and thoughts that nourished and enriched her, and defined the experiences of her extraordinary life,” Reidy said.