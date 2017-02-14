Thanks to 21st Century Fox and AMC Theatres, those residing in 14 U.S. cities will have the opportunity on Feb. 18 to watch the three-time Oscar-nominated movie about the African American women who were behind NASA’s space program during its early years.

Gratis screenings for Hidden Figures will take place at 10AM on that Saturday at AMC venues in Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; The Bronx, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; Los Angeles, CA; New Orleans, LA; Philadelphia, PA; Oakland, CA; St. Louis, MO; Miami, FL; and Washington, DC. Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and can be reserved at AMC’s website.

In addition to the free screenings, school and community groups and non-profit organizations can apply for additional special screenings to be held in their towns. The deadline is Feb. 28 with winners announced in March 2017.

“As we celebrate Black History Month and look ahead to Women’s History Month in March, this story of empowerment and perseverance is more relevant than ever. We at 21CF were inspired by the grassroots movement to bring this film to audiences that wouldn’t otherwise be able to see it – audiences that might include future innovators and barrier-breakers – and we wanted to support and extend that movement,” said Liba Rubenstein, 21st Century Fox’s SVP of Social Impact.

“The storytelling and message that Hidden Figures carries is endearing and inspiring, and based on the remarkable community support this movie has received, we have witnessed first-hand the powerful impact it is having on audiences,” added Elizabeth Frank, EVP and Chief Content & Programming Officer, AMC, “We’re honored to partner with Fox to help further the reach of this message to moviegoers across the country.”

To date, Hidden Figures has made over $131M at the domestic B.O. In addition, Fox announced yesterday that there will be a Capitol Hill screening tomorrow hosted by U.S. Senators Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia.