Brett Haley’s The Hero about an aging Western film star who faces his own mortality after being diagnosed with cancer, will open limited on June 9 before expanding on July 4.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming broke the news exclusively out of Sundance that The Orchard landed domestic rights for the Sam Elliott feature after paying $3M. Pic, also stars Laura Prepon, Nick Offerman, Krysten Ritter and Katharine Ross, and was written by Haley and Marc Basch. Sam Bisbee, Houston King, and Erik Rommesmo are the producers. Elliot plays aging star Lee Hayden, who while reexamining his past, meets a sardonic comic who helps him look to the future.

The Hero is one of three title that The Orchard picked up at Sundance, the other movies being Dina, which was awarded the festival’s U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize and Trophy, a documentary about big-game hunting and the threats it poses to certain endangered species. Both docs will release in the second half of 2017.